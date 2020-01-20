Ooredoo Maldives extends application deadline for the post of director on the board of directors

Ooredoo Maldives has announced that the deadline for submitting the applications for the post of Director on the board of Directors, has been extended until 10:00 am of Saturday, 25th January 2020.

The candidate will represent the general shareholders on the Board of Directors of the Company.

Ooredoo has revealed that the applicants for the post must meet the below criteria:

– must be a shareholder of Ooredoo Maldives or be nominated by a legal entity shareholder of Ooredoo Maldives

– possess the qualifications and competencies specified in the Companies Act 1996 (Act No.: 10/96) and regulations made thereunder (the “Companies Act”) and the Corporate Governance Code dated 14th January 2014 (the “CG Code”), issued by the Capital Market Development Authority of the Maldives, including the criteria set out therein for an Independent Director

– meet the “Fit and Proper” Guidelines for Directors of Listed Companies (“Fit and Proper Guidelines”) issued by the Capital Market Development Authority of the Maldives

– be a Degree holder from an internationally recognized university

– have at least 10 (ten) years of experience in a senior position within the public or private sector in the Maldives or internationally

– have experience of being a Board director of at least one active company and can show a record of contribution to the Board of Directors of such company

– currently not serving as a director of more than 2 (two) companies listed on the Maldives Stock Exchange

All applicants are requested to submit a duly completed application form along with the documents listed therein. The application form can be obtained from our website https://www.ooredoo.mv/investors/ or collected from Ooredoo Maldives Plc’s Head Office, 5th Floor, H. Sunleet, Boduthakurufaanu Magu, Male’, during business hours (8:30 am to 4:30 pm) on weekdays (Sunday to Thursday excluding public holidays).

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives