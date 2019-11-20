Ooredoo Maldives designated as ”Business of the year 2019”

Ooredoo Maldives has been named as the Business of the year at the Maldives Business Awards 2019 gala event held in Crossroads Maldives last night.

Ooredoo also won the Foreign Direct Investment award as well as the award for Excellence in Information and Communication Award.

Ooredoo Maldives win Foreign Direct Investment of the year award at the Maldives Business Awards 2019 on December 21, 2019. (Photo/Ooredoo)

The company also took home the award for Best CSR Program award in the People’s Choice Category. The award was won by the Smart City project run by Ooredoo Maldives in collaboration with UDNP Maldives and HDC.

Hussain Niyaz, Director Sales, Distribution and brand, who spoke at the ceremony thanked all the employees of Ooredoo or their hard work and excellence in achieving these awards.

We are honoured to win the Best CSR Program of the Year Award for our contribution to the Smart Cities Project, a collaboration between @UNDPMaldives, @OoredooMaldives and @hdcmaldives. #MvBizAwards2019 #DigitalMaldives #SmartCitiesMv pic.twitter.com/kcEmDp28v4 — Ooredoo Maldives (@OoredooMaldives) December 21, 2019

The Business Awards this year were given in 29 categories. This is the second Business Awards to be held, with the first held last year. The awards are given to recognize the excellence of businesses throughout the year. The event is held by Blazon Incorporated which is a marketing, public relations, and business management company.

