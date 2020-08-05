Ooredoo kicks off Atholhu Dhuvun with over 5000 runners

Telecommunications giant Ooredoo Maldives, on Friday, kicked off ‘Ooredoo Atholhu Dhuvun’ with over 5,000 runners from across Maldives and beyond.

Intended to promote a sense of unity through sport while simultaneously maintaining social distancing measures, ‘Atolhu Run’ is held as part of Ooredoo’s celebrations to mark fifteen successful years of operation in the country.

The virtual run features two categories where preselected runners will complete a 15km run across 20 atolls and a 5km category that allows the public to participate from wherever they are.

Those participating in the ‘5K Fun Run’ can join virtually from their homes or a nearby running track and complete the run throughout the weekend by using any recommended running application including, Strava, Garmin Connect, Runtastic, Nike Run Club and Runkeeper.

They can then submit a screenshot of their completed run route from the app to the Atholhu Dhuvun portal to claim their ‘Virtual Finisher’s Medal’, which can be upgraded to a physical one, with nationwide delivery.

The ’15K Relay’ will feature a runner from each atoll and “will also showcase the beautiful running routes across the Maldives, which greatly differs from region to region”, as per Ooredoo.

Twenty runners chosen to represent their atolls during the event will update social media with live photos and videos of their progress along the designated route within their respective atoll.

Runners, we want you to have fun, but remember to stay safe. Here are somethings you can follow. Don’t forget to keep yourself hydrated before and throughout the run. Happy Running! #OoredooAtholhuDhuvun #MavesDhuvan pic.twitter.com/egap8ADRUy — Ooredoo Maldives (@OoredooMaldives) August 28, 2020

The telecom company also offers giveaways to participants of Atholhu Dhuvun. Runners can share their Atholhu Dhuvun moments on social media and use the allocated hashtags for a chance to win an iPhone SE.

Moreover, 100 lucky finishers will receive a voucher worth MVR 100 from event partner Haitus Fresh. Finishers who upload their virtual medal to social media pages also stand to win an MVR 1,000 voucher from The Marathon Shop or a dinner for two from Medmex Bistro.

“Since day one, Ooredoo Maldives has aimed to connect all communities through our nationwide network and this run also symbolises our commitment and leading role in ensuring inclusive and quality services for all”, stated Acting Chief Commercial Officer of Ooredoo Maldives, Hussain Niyaz.

“While we will miss the fun crowds of Ooredoo Color Run this year, we’re excited for this unique relay that will bring together runners from all corners of the Maldives”.

Ooredoo Maldives also urged the general public to participate in the festivities and support runners representing their resident atoll, provided that mandatory safety regulations and social distancing measures were followed.

