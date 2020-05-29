Ooredoo flexes free version of Facebook for customers

Telecommunication giant Ooredoo Maldives, on Thursday, launched Facebook Flex, a version of Facebook that allows customers to connect to Facebook for free.

According to Ooredoo, this service was introduced in partnership with Facebook, to further reduce the cost to communicate.

This, in turn, allows customers to stay connected with friends and family and be updated on the latest news and events across the globe.

“At a challenging time like this, as we fight together to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, our biggest priority is to provide affordable access to information and to keep our customers connected”, said Ooredoo Maldives Acting Chief Commercial Officer Hussain Niyaz.

“With the introduction of Facebook Flex, all Ooredoo mobile customers are now able to stay in touch with their friends and family and stay updated on the latest news without any charges.”

“This new feature, allows our customers to control their data usage with a single tap of a button while browsing Facebook, enabling them to further reduce the cost of data”, explained Niyaz.

Promotional poster on Facebook Flex, the free version of the app introduced by Ooredoo Maldives

Ooredoo mobile users with any data subscription will be able to access this basic version of Facebook and Facebook Messenger at all times, even with zero balance and no data charge.

iPhone users are able to use this feature by simply logging on to their accounts from free.facebook.com, but Android mobile users can access the free Facebook version directly from Facebook and Facebook Messenger application.

Ooredoo states that Facebook Flex also enables non-smartphone users to connect with their friends and family and enjoy Facebook for free by logging in through their mobile browsers.

With Facebook Flex, Ooredoo customers can chat, post, like, comment and share as well as browse through text-based content on Facebook for free.

The user, however, can only see photos and videos on Facebook by switching back to the full version of Facebook. When the full version of Facebook is activated within Facebook Flex, the customer will be charged the usual data rate from their data balance, or from their existing Social Media packs.

Ooredoo also says that users can browse content from Accuweather, BBC, Wikipedia, and many more free sites by visiting the free basics feature available from Facebook Flex.

