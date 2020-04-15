O’ level exams delayed to May, June 2021

The Ministry of Education, on Saturday, announced the postponement of O’ level examinations initially scheduled for October and November 2020 to May and June 2021 as a result of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shahaadha Saanaviyya examinations undergone by students of Arabiyya School will also be delayed to May and June 2021.

According to the education ministry, all students across the country scheduled to take their O’ levels or Shahaadha Saanaviyya examinations this year will remain enrolled in their respective schools until the completion of exams in May and June 2021.

In order to tackle the strain on school resources resulting from the delay, the Social Council of the President’s Office has scheduled the beginning of the 2021 Academic Year in the middle of the year instead of January.

Relevant authorities will hold discussions on whether to permanently alter the academic calendar. The ministry of education assured that any changes would be announced to the public swiftly.

The closure of schools, universities and training facilities was one of the first measures implemented by the government after declaring a state of public health emergency on March 12.

Till date, education institutions across the country have remained closed for more than a month.

The Maldives currently records 1,313 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,182 active cases. The country has reported four fatalities and a total of 128 recoveries till date.

WHO has classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. The new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 5.4 million people and claimed over 344,700 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, 2.27 million people have recovered.

