Not appropriate time for SAARC summit in Pakistan: Maldives

Pakistan’s bid to host the 19th SAARC heads of government summit has failed yet again as it failed to achieve consensus for it in the south Asian region. Maldives at the SAARC informal foreign ministers meet on Thursday clearly told Pakistan that amidst the COVID crisis, it is not “appropriate time to discuss the summit”.

Maldives Abdulla Shahid speaking at the virtual meet said, “The Maldives remains steadfast in its commitment towards regional cooperation. Taking a cue from our Leaders Meeting in March 2020, the Maldives calls for the creation of a conducive environment to reach consensus on the convening of the 19th SAARC Summit.”

Explaining, “At this point in time we are preoccupied with dealing with COVID-19 pandemic and do not think it’s the appropriate time discuss the time of the Summit.”

Plans to hold the 19th SAARC summit in Islamabad was on the agenda of the SAARC FMs virtual meet. The summit was to happen in 2016 in Islamabad but India along with most SAARC countries boycotted it due to Uri Terror attack perpetrated by Pakistan based terrorist.

Pakistan has been trying to host the summit for the last 4 years but has not been successful in its attempt. Last year also on the sidelines of the SAARC FMs meet, Islamabad claimed has been able to achieve the consensus but no movement happened.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Google News