Nicola Adams’ girlfriend Ella Baig flaunts her cleavage in a tiny blue bikini in the Maldives

They escaped Tier 4 lockdown to head out to the Maldives for a New Year’s ‘work trip’.

And Nicola Adams’ girlfriend Ella Baig certainly made the most of the sunny climes as she headed out for a swim on Friday.

The model, 22, caught the eye as she flaunted her figure in a tiny blue thong bikini.

The halterneck bikini top struggled to contain Ella’s ample cleavage as she waded through the sea, while the thong bikini bottoms highlighted her taut waist.

The model’s lion thigh tattoo was on display as she basked in the sunshine.

Ella wore her blonde locks in a sleek straight look and accentuated her bronzed tan with a polished make-up look.

The buxom blonde has been littering snaps of her enviable getaway on social media.

Marking the end of 2020, Ella took to her main grid where she posted a couples shot of the pair enjoying their night together, sipping on rosé champagne over dinner.

Meanwhile, Strictly star Nicola, 38, shared a wholesome shot of them posing together on New Year’s Eve.

Ella stunned in a sheer white floral crop top and a gold satin maxi skirt, while the boxer opted for an Asymmetric print shirt and white trousers.

On Instagram, Nicola updated her fans on their trip saying it was ‘strictly business’ as they made their way to the airport in the afternoon.

MailOnline contacted Nicola and Ella’s representatives for comment at the time.

Amid yacht trips and wild nights out, a host of stars, including TOWIE’s Amber Turner, Dan Edgar, Yazmin Oukhellou and James Lock, have all maintained their trips have been for business purposes.

Government guidelines for international travel currently state: ‘Following identification of a new variant of the virus, international travel from your area may be increasingly restricted because of domestic regulations.

‘Different rules apply in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. For example, those in tier 4 areas in England will not be permitted to travel abroad apart from limited exceptions, such as work purposes. Follow all the rules that apply to you.’

