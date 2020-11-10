Newlyweds Milana Nagaraj and Darling Krishna head to Maldives for honeymoon

“Me with my wife” posted Krishna with a scenic picture of both enjoying the location.

Milana also posted a beautiful picture with the vast sea as the backdrop captioning it as “My World”

The long-time couple who caught everyone’s attention as the famous Love Mocktail couple, Darling Krishna and Milana finally tie the knot today amid close friends and family. And, the actor shared some beautiful pictures from the wedding. Both the bride and bridegroom looked happy and elegant in the pictures. They had the muhurtha had a special mantapa set up in the pool at a private resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Milana was gleaming in a beautiful pastel silk saree along with traditional heavy jewellery while Krishna wore an alluring traditional kurta-dhoti set. The couple was colour co-ordinated for the ceremony and gleamed in each other’s company. The couple will also treat fans to the first song from Love Mocktail 2, which will be released as a gift to them on their wedding day.