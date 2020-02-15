Newly Appointed United Nations Resident Coordinator calls on the Minister of Foreign Affairs

The newly appointed United Nations Resident Coordinator to the Republic of Maldives, Her Excellency Catherine Haswell called on His Excellency Abdulla Shahid, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today.

At the meeting held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs this morning, Minister Shahid welcomed the new Resident Coordinator to the Maldives and congratulated her on her Presentation of Credentials to the President of the Maldives.

During the meeting, Minister Shahid briefed Ms Haswell on the priorities of President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih’s government and conveyed appreciation for the extensive work that the UN Country Team is undertaking in the Maldives and highlighted the need for strengthening democratic institutions and consolidation of democracy. Minister Shahid also conveyed the Government of Maldives’ full cooperation in executing her duties. Ms Haswell reaffirmed the United Nations’ commitment to the socio-economic development of the Maldives and pledged her full support to the government in achieving its goals and objectives in her capacity as the UN Resident Coordinator to the Maldives.

Minister Shahid was accompanied by His Excellency Dr Asim Ahmed, Ambassador-at-large; Mr Javed Faizal, Additional Secretary; and Ms Mariyam Reesha, Director at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The UN Resident Coordinator was accompanied by Ms Huda Adam, RCO Team Leader at the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator | United Nations in the Maldives.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives