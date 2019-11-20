New Spanish band MANTRA launches music video shot in Maldives

A new Spanish band, ‘MANTRA’, launched the official music video of their debut single, ‘No Te Esperaba’, which was shot in the Maldives, on January 10.

The trio, Paula Perez, Carlos Marco, and Carlos Weinberg, filmed the music video at the 5-star Jumeirah Vittaveli Maldives, in August last year, during which they also gave an exclusive unplugged performance for the resort guests.

Described as a romantic pop number, ‘No Te Esperaba’ (which translates to ‘I did not expect you’) features Columbian musician Yera and tells the story of an unexpected relationship that sparks in the wake of many disappointments. The music video features the band performing at Jumeirah and idyllic sandbanks, offering panoramic and aerial shots of the pristine sands and cerulean waters central to the tropical image of Maldives.

“We are happy to be part of the journey for MANTRA and look forward to seeing and hearing much more from them in the coming months”, stated Jumeirah Vittavali, further noting that band member Carlos Weinberg had previously visited and recorded his hit songs ‘Like This’ and ‘La Verdad’ at the resort.

MANTRA launched their promotional tour with the release of the song and are to perform in Spain and Southern Europe.

‘No Te Esperaba’ debuted at number 58 on the iTunes Chart.

