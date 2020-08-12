New director appointed to PSM’s Board

The Privatization and Corporation Board appointed Abdulla Rasheed of Hulhudhoo, Addu Atoll, as a director to the board of state-run Public Service Media (PSM).

Rasheed was appointed on July 15 to the slot vacated by Mariyam Waheeda, following her transfer to the Maldives Broadcasting Commission last December.

With a Degree in Commerce, Abdulla Rasheed has worked in the finance sector and was previously involved in the management of some private firms.

Other members on PSM’s board include Chairman Ibrahim Hilmee, Managing Director Ali Khalid, Deputy Managing Director Mohamed Shameem and Director Ali Midhuhath.

