New aqua villas from Pullman Maldives Maamutaa Resort

Pullman Maldives Maamutaa Resort has officially opened its two new aqua villas, ready for the 2020 season.

The new villas, at 1,216 square foot, have two bedrooms – with one submerged beneath the turquoise waters exposing guests to the island’s vibrant marine life and endless coral reef.

Guests can discover the magic of the ocean while enjoying the luxurious comfort that Maamutaa Resort has to offer.

The villas are a rarity in the Maldives, and Pullman is proud to be a leader in immersive travel for this destination.

The villas’ design stands out, with the focus being put on marine life.

Not only is there an aquarium as a bedroom – which provides an open view of the living creatures – but there is also a private pool, a second bedroom looking out across the ocean, and a beautiful outside bathroom.

Guests can always see what might be swimming below.

The villas are in a prime position to watch the sunrise and are only a short walk to Sol Rising – the hotel’s healthy café serving breakfast treats and healthy juices.

Complete with a large swimming pool, also facing east, it’s the perfect location to relax in the early hours.

Pullman Maldives Maamutaa Resort is located on the Gaafu Alifu Atoll.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Google News