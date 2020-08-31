Nepal PM, Maldives President mourn death of Pranab Mukherjee

New Delhi: The demise of former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee was not only condoled by politicians within the country but also by leaders across the globe on Monday.

Nepal President KP Sharma Oli said he was deeply saddened to know about the death of the former Indian President.

Oli tweeted: “I am deeply saddened by the news of passing away of former President of India H.E. Pranab Mukherjee. Heartfelt condolences to the government and people of India as well as the bereaved family members.”

I am deeply saddened by the news of passing away of former President of India H.E. Pranab Mukherjee. Heartfelt condolences to the government and people of India as well as the bereaved family members. pic.twitter.com/ZdhBOnPyJX — KP Sharma Oli (@PM_Nepal) August 31, 2020

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih posted: “Sincere condolences to his family and the people of India following the passing of former Indian President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. Mr Mukherjee was a public servant of the highest caliber and his passing is a tremendous loss not only to India but the entire South Asian region.”

Sincere condolences to his family and the people of India following the passing of former Indian President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. Mr Mukherjee was a public servant of the highest caliber and his passing is a tremendous loss not only to India but the entire South Asian region. — Ibrahim Mohamed Solih (@ibusolih) August 31, 2020

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina also condoled the death of the former Indian politician.

Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, who remained the ceremonial head of the country from 2012-2017 after dominating the political scene as a top Congress leader for nearly five decades, died on Monday, his son confirmed.

A recipient of India’s highest civilian award Bharat Ratna, he was 84.

