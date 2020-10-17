Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi, In A “Maldives State Of Mind”, Share Stunning Pics From Vacation

Highlights

In the pictures, Neha looks gorgeous in a black bikini

Angad can be seen sporting blue shorts in the photos

The couple took off to the Maldives this week

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have joined the list of Bollywood celebrities who have flown to the Maldives in the last few months to enjoy a nice getaway. The couple, who took off to the Maldives this week, shared glimpses of their vacation on Saturday and oh boy, the pictures are simply stunning. While Neha Dhupia picked a quirky caption to accompany her post, Angad Bedi captioned his pictures in his own style. In the photos, Neha looks gorgeous in a black bikini, which she paired with a beach sun hat, while Angad Bedi can be seen sporting blue shorts.

“Angad Bedi spotted in the Maldives with a woman in black bikini and face covered … should I be worried?” Neha’s caption read. Here’s what Angad wrote in his post: “#Maldives state of mind! With the Mrs. #vacation #holiday.”

Check out the amazing pictures from Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi‘s vacation here:

Earlier in the day, Neha shared more pictures from her holiday on her Instagram stories. Take a look:

Screenshot of Neha’s Instagram story.

Screenshot of Neha’s Instagram story.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in May 2018. They have a little daughter named Mehr.

