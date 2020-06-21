NARAT promotes secluded Maldives Escape FITs

TORONTO — NARAT is promoting Maldives Escape FIT packages with EBB reservation incentives including a five-night free Sri Lanka villa stay extension.

The company says agents can book ultimate getaways for their clients with select resorts “for a destination synonymous with luxury and seclusion”, ideal for these times.

Clients can also take advantage of an early booking bonus worth up to 30% off for bookings made by July 10, 2020, for travel up to July 30, 2021.

NARAT’S Maldives packages include all meals and complimentary wellness activities. There’s no deposit requirement until Aug. 1, 2020, and penalty-free cancellation up to 90 days in advance, for added peace of mind.

For more information agents can email [email protected]

