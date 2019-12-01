Naagin 3’s Karishma Tanna celebrates her birthday in Maldives; looks breathtaking in bikini

Television actress Karishma Tanna, who was last seen playing the role of Ruhi in supernatural drama show Naagin 3, turned a year older on December 21. The gorgeous actress who turned 36 is currently having a blast in the beautiful destination Maldives.

The pretty actress shared a series of pictures and videos wherein she was seen celebrating her special day with her loved ones. In the pictures, Karishma was seen cutting her birthday cake in the pool. She added oomph to her look by donning a floral bikini. She captioned the pictures as, “Happy bday to me”. In the pictures, Tanna is flaunting her toned body and looks fab.

Take a look at the pictures –

Karishma is a water baby and her recent pictures are proof of it. The actress is making the most of her time in the Maldives.

On the work front, Karishma started her TV career with Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. In the show, she played the role of Indu Virani. Later she has been part of several TV shows including Bigg Boss 8, Qayamat Ki Raat, Naagin 3, Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand, Shararat, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and much more.

