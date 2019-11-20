Myleene Klass slammed for going topless in the Maldives and having ‘no respect’

Myleene was all smiles in the snap with her son Apollo but some fans didn’t approve (Image: Instagram/Myleene Klass)

Myleene Klass has come under fire online for posing topless on holiday in the Maldives, where nudity is strictly forbidden.

The former Hear’Say singer is currently having what looks to be an incredible holiday on the exotic South Asian island with her husband, PR guru Simon Motson, and daughters Ava, 12, and Hero, eight and baby Apollo who is just four months old.

Like many of the famous faces who make their way to the Maldives each year, Myleene shared an envy-inducing snap of herself in the middle of the turquoise-blue ocean. However, some followers were outraged that the Smooth Radio presenter appeared to be topless in the snap, which shows her knelt down in the water holding baby Apollo.

In the Maldives nudity and topless sunbathing are strictly forbidden. Some of Myleene’s followers were quick to point this out with one writing: “Nice, but it’s illegal to go topless in the Maldives. Please consider this next time.” Another then wrote: “Myleene the Maldives is an Islamic country with strict laws against women being topless, why don’t you have a little respect for the country you’re visiting and their religion!”

One outraged fan simply wrote: “put a top on!!!!!” while another agreed: “Why won’t the British respect the laws of other countries. Topless is prohibited. It’s like you think their rules don’t apply, or that you simply have no respect.”

However, it wasn’t all criticism as many of the star’s loyal fans jumped to her defence, with one writing: “Some very negative people in this world! Nobody forces you to follow people on Instagram. If you don’t like what you see then may I suggest you don’t follow? It’s not rocket science – wonderful clip of a very happy family.”

A second commented that they “didn’t even notice [she was] topless” and went on to say “Its a beautiful pic of mum and bubba.”

Myleene also posted a video of her daughters working hard while wearing Island Clean tops, with the caption: “Super proud of my girls. We all got up early to join the beach clean on a nearby island.

“So nice to get to do this with my family. Watching them set their alarms to get up early and try and make a difference was very special.”

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Bing News :