Myleene Klass helps the environment by spending Christmas break cleaning litter from beach in Maldives

Myleene Klass and her family took time out from their idyllic break in the Maldives to spend the day cleaning litter from a nearby beach.

The presenter, 41, shared photos and videos of her and her daughters, Ava and Hero, getting up early to make the trip to another island on the resort to help clean it up.

She shared a video of her daughters in Island Clean tops, telling her followers: ‘Super proud of my girls. We all got up early to join the beach clean on a nearby island.’

The family had to take a boat over, before swimming the last few metres to the island to help get rid of plastic and rubbish that had washed up onshore.

Myleene and the girls helped get rid of polystyrene and plastic, as well as rubbish, revealing that they had cleared several black sacks full within 15 minutes of arriving.

She told her followers: ‘So nice to get to do this with my family. Watching them set their alarms to get up early and try and make a difference was very special.’

Myleene had flown out to the Maldives for a sunny Christmas with her two daughters, partner Simon Motson and their son, Apollo.

