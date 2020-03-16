MWSC to Provide 1 Ton of Water to Each Household Amid the COVID-19 Outbreak

Male’ Water and Sewerage Company (MWSC) has decided to provide 1 ton of water for each household in Male’ for free amid the spread of COVID-19 in the Maldives.

MWSC’s Managing Director announced in a press conference that they will be providing 1 ton of free water to 44000 households. He also added that they will be cutting the amount worth of 1 ton of water from the bills of its customers from 12th March onwards, till the state of emergency ends.

National Emergency Center (NEC) has stated that this initiative was started to support the government in its efforts to battle against the disease. They further highlighted that other organizations are also supporting the government in its efforts to prevent the virus.

