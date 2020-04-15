MTCC to facilitate ferries for cargo transport between islands

Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) announced the decision to arrange special ferries as a solution for logistical difficulties faced in the transportation of goods to and from various islands from one island to the other.

In order to contain the spread of COVID-19, HPA imposed a travel bean between islands, which included the halting of ferries regularly run by MTCC.

These new ferries are to be arranged in coordination with Atoll Councils as per MTCC.

Managing Director of MTCC Adam Azim stated that the ferries would be scheduled on a day decided by the council. He added that if requested by the council, weekly ferries can be scheduled as well.

Additionally, he revealed that cargo ferry services to certain atolls have already commenced.

“We will conduct ferry services to all the atolls except Addu and Fuvahmulah. These ferries were previously used to transport passengers.”

Local Government Authority (LGA) stated that loading and offloading of goods from these ferries will be done as per regulations dictated by the island council and task force of the island.

Further, LGA stated that it remains illegal for any of these ferries to carry passengers. Nevertheless, no additional permits are required for these ferries to dock as these are conducted under a joint effort between, LGA, Atoll Councils and MTCC.

