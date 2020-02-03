MTCC Signs Agreement with Ministry of Planning for Coastal Protection in N.Fohdhoo

The Ministry of National Planning and Infrastructure has contracted with Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) a coastal protection project in Fohdhoo island of Noonu atoll.

The agreement was signed during a special ceremony at the Ministry of National Planning and Infrastructure building, by Director-General Fathmath Shana Farooq on behalf of the Ministry while CEO of MTCC Adam Azim, signed on behalf of MTCC.

According to the contract, MTCC is required to build a 180-meter area using geo bag revetment and this has to be completed within 180 days.

The Planning Ministry has revealed that the project will take about 120 days and the contracted company has been given 60 days to complete an Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) report.

MTCC revealed that the project is estimated to cost MVR 7,612,602.00,.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives