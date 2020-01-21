MS Dhoni Enjoys Vacation in Maldives, Drives Speedboat Like a Pro

From serving in the Indian Army to spending quality time with his family, former India skipper MS Dhoni is surely making the most of his lengthy sabbatical away from cricket. The ardent bike lover was seen driving a speedboat in the Maldives in a video that surfaced on the internet on Sunday.

Here is the video where you can get a glimpse of Dhoni driving the speedboat under the guidance of the captain of the ship.

Guess who is heading to Maldives !! He has driven enough of Bikes and Jeeps, so for a change, drives a Speedboat to @visitmaldives !! #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/ShG0xL7BlC — Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) February 2, 2020



In his trip to the Maldives, the 38-year-old and his wife Sakshi had the company of former India cricketer Rudra Pratap Singh and his wife.

A picture was posted by RP Singh and it was captioned “Hello Maldives! Here we come!”

Hello Maldives! Here we come! pic.twitter.com/5R5lIbGOYM — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) February 2, 2020



A couple of days back, in a video, Dhoni was mobbed by his fans in Madhya Pradesh while he was in a jeep.

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old veteran has not played international cricket since India’s 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup loss against New Zealand. He missed the series against South Africa, Bangladesh and West Indies before he was also not named in the Indian squad for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka and ODIs against Australia.

The two-time World Cup-winning captain has also been dropped from BCCI’s central contract.

He will soon be seen donning the yellow jersey for Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, where he will lead the team.

Last week, the former India skipper was attending an event at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) in Ranchi where he was trying to whistle with spring onions in the presence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The two-time World Cup-winning skipper was seen in a happy mood during the event where he and Soren inaugurated new facilities.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Bing News :