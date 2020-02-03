Mr. Abdul Rasheed and Mr. Salah Shihab Honored with GOLD 100 Lifetime Achievement Award 2020

Founder and Managing Director of Voyages Maldives, Mr Salah Shihab and Founder of RCC Construction, Mr Abdul Rasheed have won the Gold 100 Lifetime Award.

On the behalf of late Mr Abdul Rasheed, his eldest son Retired Colonel Mohamed Nizam received the award.

As Chairman of Rasheed Carpentry and Construction Pvt Ltd (RCC) and a successful entrepreneur, Abdul Rasheed is leading one of the long standings and reliable construction and carpentry company’s in the Maldives. Prior to founding RCC, Abdul Rasheed gained tremendous skills and hands-on experience working with his father over a span of 30 years in the small carpentry shop at his home. Over the years, the company transformed into one of the most respected general contracting companies in the Maldives.

Mr Salah Shihab is the founding shareholder and Managing Director of Voyages Maldives and Seagull Group. Throughout his long business career which spans over forty years, he has explored multiple sectors such as trade, tourism, and aviation to name a few. His vision to operate Safari boat trips is realized in the fleet of seven safari boats run by Voyages Maldives today.

The Gold 100 award event was held by the Orca Media Group on 25th February at Dharubaaruge. This was the 4th edition of the Corporate Maldives Gold 100 Awards. It was attended by over 200 top-level executives from the leading companies of Maldives, along with VIP guests. Chief Guest Honorable Ibrahim Ameer, Minister of Finance, greeted the distinguished gathering of businesspersons and industry giants of Maldives

Source URL: Corporate Maldives