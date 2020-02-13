Celebrity Tourism

Mouni Roy Spends Valentine’s Day Snorkeling in the Sea and Lazing on the Beach in Maldives

17 hours ago
Add Comment
8 Views
2 min read

Mouni Roy is currently vacationing in the Maldives. The actress, who has lately been very active on social media, has posted some cool photos and videos.

 

Mouni Roy’s new vacation pics are sure a joy to look at for her fans. Mouni is currently vacationing in the Maldives. The actress, who has lately been very active on social media, has posted some cool photos, and social media can’t get enough of her.

The photos showed her lazing around in the pool, having breakfast and also swinging by the sea. “Found my spot in this ridiculously beautiful painting; thank you for letting me come & ‘hang’,” she posted.

She also posted a bunch of videos of her snorkelling in the sea on Valentine’s Day.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

HAPPY LOVE DAY !

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in “Brahmastra”, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She has also signed “Mogul”, the Gulshan Kumar biopic starring Aamir Khan.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Google News

You may also like

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of