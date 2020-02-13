Mouni Roy Spends Valentine’s Day Snorkeling in the Sea and Lazing on the Beach in Maldives

Mouni Roy’s new vacation pics are sure a joy to look at for her fans. Mouni is currently vacationing in the Maldives. The actress, who has lately been very active on social media, has posted some cool photos, and social media can’t get enough of her.

The photos showed her lazing around in the pool, having breakfast and also swinging by the sea. “Found my spot in this ridiculously beautiful painting; thank you for letting me come & ‘hang’,” she posted.

She also posted a bunch of videos of her snorkelling in the sea on Valentine’s Day.

View this post on Instagram HAPPY LOVE DAY ! A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Feb 13, 2020 at 11:17pm PST

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in “Brahmastra”, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She has also signed “Mogul”, the Gulshan Kumar biopic starring Aamir Khan.

