Mouni Roy Spends Valentine’s Day Snorkeling in the Sea and Lazing on the Beach in Maldives

Mouni Roy is currently vacationing in the Maldives. The actress, who has lately been very active on social media, has posted some cool photos and videos.
Mouni Roy’s new vacation pics are sure a joy to look at for her fans. Mouni is currently vacationing in the Maldives. The actress, who has lately been very active on social media, has posted some cool photos, and social media can’t get enough of her.
The photos showed her lazing around in the pool, having breakfast and also swinging by the sea. “Found my spot in this ridiculously beautiful painting; thank you for letting me come & ‘hang’,” she posted.
View this post on Instagram
Found my spot in this ridiculously beautiful painting ; thank you for letting me come & ‘hang’👀 @heritanceaarah @globalspa_mag @media.raindrop Concept @rahuljhangiani Thank you @amila.rathnayake.photography for taking the time out to 📸these ! @rishika_devnani @flirtatious_india
She also posted a bunch of videos of her snorkelling in the sea on Valentine’s Day.
On the work front, Mouni will be seen in “Brahmastra”, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She has also signed “Mogul”, the Gulshan Kumar biopic starring Aamir Khan.
Full details are available at the link below:
Source URL: Google News
Leave a Reply