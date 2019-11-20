MOU signed between MIRA and Financial Intelligence Unit of MMA.

An MOU signing ceremony was held between the Maldives Inland Revenue Authority (MIRA) and the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) of Maldives Monetary Authority (MMA).

Head of FIU, Mr Ibrahim Ahmed Nasir signed alongside the Commissioner General of Taxation, Mr Fathuhulla Jameel.

Under the MOU, the two institutions will be exchanging information that is important for the better execution of laws within their mandate.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives