Moodhu Vibes launches first product Personal Planner 2020

The locally based brand standing for the combination of the sea and productivity launched their first product, Personal Planner 2020. Designed especially for the sea lovers, the planner was launched at a special event held at LUX* South Ari Atoll on 24 December 2019. As the Chief Guest of the event General Manager of LUX* South Ari, Jonas Amstad did the honuor of launching the Personal Planner 2020.

Speaking at the event, he emphasized the commitment of LUX* to support local businesses and creativity. “LUX* supports the local community and its creative artists. In this regard we are proud to host Moodhu Vibes and its partners” Jonas said in his remarks. Special invitees and several local entrepreneurs attended the event which was entertained by the much-talented artist Mariyam Maeesha (Raalhu Mariyambu).

Personal Planner 2020 will be available for pre-order from Paaticles from 31 December 2019 onwards. Established by two young entrepreneurs, Moodhu Vibes carries the vision to boost the love for the Maldives and bring products which are associated with the love and passion for oceans. With authentic pictures of the Maldives, the Personal Planner 2020 is a productive tool to organize the daily routine and record every moment of 2020.

Full details are available at the link below:

