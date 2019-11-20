Molly-Mae Hague stuns in tiny white swimsuit on romantic Maldives holiday with Tommy Fury

Many Brits are wrapping up warm in the final days of 2019, wondering if they’ll be judged for taking yet another Quality Street.

But whilst we’re snuggled up on the sofa, Molly-Mae Hague is giving us all the body envy we need heading into a new year, forcing us to sign up for the gym pronto.

The 20-year-old is currently enjoying a post-festive break with boyfriend Tommy Fury to the Maldives, with the social media influencer slipping into a tiny white swimsuit.

She lays on a net above crystal clear water in the image, with her strapless one-piece perfectly fitting her enviable figure.

Molly-Mae runs her fingers through her long blonde locks in the snap as she rests her feet on a plumped up cushion.

Teasing her 3.6million Instagram followers, the beauty captioned the image: “I’ve had worse Monday’s… [sic]”

Her fans were quick to heap praise on the stunner, with her Love Island co-star Amber Gill writing: “Gorgey x”

Molly-Mae recently hinted that their holiday could end in engagement, with her saying she thinks Tommy could propose on New Year’s Eve.

Speaking to Mail Online last month, she said: “Tommy and I are perfect. He’s such a caring and kind person.

“Anything I like, he likes and everything that makes me happy makes him happy. I love him and I want to share my life with him.

“The thing is I wouldn’t be surprised if he did pop the question when we’re in the Maldives over New Year.

“I don’t waste my time, I wouldn’t want to be in a relationship with someone thinking ‘this is an only short term’.

“I wasn’t thinking ‘when’s the sell-by date on this one?’ We’re going to be together forever. I’m looking forward to having a rock on my finger!”

Molly-Mae’s gorgeous display comes soon after she and her beau Tommy raised eyebrows when they admitted to pooing in front of each other.

The smitten star and her professional boxer boyfriend spoke about how their relationship has gone to new levels since moving into a Manchester apartment together this Autumn.

Speaking on Tommy and Curtis Pritchard’s ITV show The Boxer and the Ballroom Dancer, Molly-Mae’s boyfriend said: “It feels like we have been married for 50 years.”

Molly then added: “We are very, very, very similar”, before being interrupted by her partner loudly burping several times.

Between bursts of giggles, Molly said: “That is disgusting, I don’t remember life without your burping and farting.

“But then so do I, so it kind of just works,” while Tommy agreed: “It’s all about being comfortable.”

Molly-Mae then revealed just how comfortable they are in their relationship as she said: “We are extremely comfortable, like, you will lay a log while I’m in the bathroom. Do you know what I mean?”

The pair went on to both agree that they “wouldn’t have it any other way”.

