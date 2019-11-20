MNDF commences training program for MPL security

Maldives National Defense Force (MNDF) Coastguard has commenced a security training program focused on Maldives Ports Limited (MPL).
A special ceremony was held in Girifushi to commence the “Certificate 1 in Port Security Training”. MNDF stated that the program was to impart the necessary knowledge and skills for seaport security employees and create strong private sector security officers.
Around 30 employees of MPL are taking part in the program that has a duration of three weeks.
Photos from the ceremony to commence a security training program focused on Maldives Ports Limited (MPL) employees by Maldives National Defense Force (MNDF) Coastguard on December 22, 2019. (Photo/MNDF)
Some of the training will include
- fire safety and emergency management
- self-defence techniques
- International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) code
- safety in the work environment
- first aid
- security equipment
- physical training and watermanship
- radio communications
- security techniques and procedure
- corporate environment
