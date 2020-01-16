MNDF begs off awareness of alleged rape of teenager by 2 officers

Maldives National Defense Force (MNDF), on Saturday, said it had not been informed a case involving the rape of a 15-year-old girl by two military officers by any State institution.

The allegation had been raised by Addu Meedhoo MP Rozaina Adam on Friday, during an emergency meeting of the Parliament’s Human Rights and Gender Committee in response to the case of the brutal rape of a toddler in Southern Maldives.

Rozaina alleged that two military officers suspected of raping a 15-year-old girl continued to roam free.

“These military officers continue to go to the office wearing their uniforms. The rape victim is right there. She isn’t so young as to be unable to testify. We are talking about a 15-year-old. But they continue to roam freely,” said Rozaina.

She said that she personally went to the police to file a complaint after the initial report filed by the victim’s mother failed to make headway.

MNDF, in a statement on Saturday, said that it had not received information of any such case by any State institution.

It said that it had called both Rozaina and the police after she made the allegation, but that neither Rozaina nor the police had been able to establish whether a 15-year-old had been raped, or the suspected assailants.

“We will launch an immediate investigation and take immediate action if any party informs this institution of such a degrading and inhumane act by a military officer,” added MNDF.

The allegation of rape against two military officers comes after three men were arrested in connection to the rape of a toddler, a girl under the age of two years, in Southern Maldives.

The case has sparked protests in the capital, Male’ City and a number of islands in Southern Maldives.

Source URL: Sun.mv