MMPRC invites a team of journalists from France to promote Maldives

Maldives Marketing and Public Relation Corporation (MMPRC) invites a team of journalists from France to increase awareness of Maldives as a destination. The theme for this particular trip is “Nature Chic” where the team will be exposed to the luxury life and nature in the destination.

As part of a series of media FAM trips organized by MMPRC, the France media group that arrived yesterday will be the third international media group hosted this year. The team consisted of representatives of the top lifestyle magazines and generalist online magazines in France. This includes L’Obs.com, Mint Magazine, Simple Things, Le Journal des Femes.fr and Paris Match. The group will get to converse their experiences to the audiences as in-depth articles with images though their respective publications.

The group will stay at Pullman Maldives Maamutaa, Dhigali Maldives and Faarufushi Maldives within the 6 days trip. They will indulge in different spa and yoga experiences available in the properties.

In addition, first-hand experiences of the natural vegetation on the islands and snorkel through the underwater beauty along with a marine biologist.

France is one of the highest performing markets being positioned in the 7th rank. Last year a total of 59,738 visitors from France arrived in the Maldives which is an 18.3% increase from 2018. In January 2020, a total of 6,955 France visited the Maldives. As part of promoting the Maldives in the French market, MMPRC has planned a variety of activities have been held within the year. This includes participating in two of the largest fairs held in France, outdoor advertisements and a joint campaign with one of the

leading tour operators in France.

For the 6 days trip. They will indulge in different spa and yoga experiences available in the properties. In addition, first-hand experiences of the natural vegetation on the islands and snorkel through the underwater beauty along with a marine biologist.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives