‘Miyaheli’ to virtually innovate solutions for COVID-19

The social innovation camp ‘Miyaheli’, on Thursday, virtually launched its fifth iteration, bringing together changemakers, experts and tools to innovate ideas in an effort to aid Maldives’ COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.

Ooredoo Maldives and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) the Maldives are collaborating with the National Youth Council and the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment to host the camp from May 7 to 9.

The first virtual social innovation challenge aims to facilitate a conductive platform for innovation and connect individuals with creative solutions as well as providing mentorship, guidance and sustainable funding to actualize their ideas.

“While COVID 19 presents unprecedented health and socioeconomic challenges, we see people are very eager to be part of the solutions. We are pleased to work with many inspiring individuals in the Maldives to codesign solutions”, stated UNDP Resident Representative Akiko Fujii.

This year’s Miyaheli is focused on achieving the following goals:

– Supporting the most vulnerable and at-risk people including the elderly, people with disabilities, migrants and individuals experiencing any form of violence

– Supporting business and industries, particularly small and medium enterprises and businesses in the informal sector, by supporting adaptation, expansion and economic diversification

– Enhancing social connectedness and cohesion by increasing access to psychosocial support and initiatives for digital social connectedness

– Assisting early detection, prevention response and recovery and prevention

– Improving daily lives through innovation

At the end of the camp, the top five winners will be announced at a live-streamed awards ceremony. The winners will receive seed funding and mentorship as per their proposed budget and requirements.

UNDP Maldives and Ooredoo Maldives have collaboratively held the Miyaheli social innovation camps since 2016, with the youth ministry joining efforts in 2019.

The camp, intended to create innovations on pressing social issues, has garnered the participation of almost 90 young people from across the country since its inception.

