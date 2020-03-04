MIRA Extends Deadline on Submission of Income Tax Registry Form

Maldives Inland Revenue Authority (MIRA) has announced that they have extended the submission of income tax registry form.

In a circular released by MIRA, they have stated that they are extending the deadline to 31st March. Till 31st March they will be accepting the forms for income tax registry without charging any late fines.

MIRA further added that the reason behind the extension is to ease the people who need to register in this period of a public health emergency.

The authority has also stated that guidelines about filling the necessary forms will be available from their website.

They have also revealed that under Maldives’ income tax law, they will be charging income tax from next month onwards.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives