Ministry of Tourism Delivers Press Release on the Incidents on 4th and 6th February 2020

Ministry of Tourism delivers press release addressing the incidents on 4th and 6th February 2020.

The press release states that the Ministry of Tourism takes note of the unprofessional conduct of the local police involved in restraining a female tourist who on repeated requests refused to respect the dress code regulations and cultural sensitivities, on the island of K.Maafushi. And that the Commissioner of Police has apologized to the general public and the tourist concerned for the unseemly manner while assuring that a full and comprehensive investigation of the incident has been already initiated.

The Ministry also condemns, the attack on the three foreign nationals in Hulhumale’ on 4th February 2020. It furthermore highlights that the Minister of Tourism, Ali Waheed, personally visited the victims of the attack and they are reported to be in stable condition. Six individuals have been arrested in relation to the attack.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives