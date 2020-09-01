Milaidhoo Island Maldives Reopens 1 September 2020

Guests travelling between September and November 2020 can benefit from an even more exclusive Milaidhoo experience, as the boutique luxury resort will reopen with reduced occupancy to offer maximum privacy and seclusion There is a host of reopening benefits for guests to enjoy, including complimentary excursions to nearby Hanifaru Bay to view the annual gathering of manta rays, private beach dinners under the stars and complimentary in-villa dining.

July 2020: Maldives Luxury Resort is delighted to announce it will reopen its doors to guests from 1 September 2020. Guests can celebrate their return to the Maldives on Milaidhoo by taking advantage of special rates, exclusive island experiences and included destination dining.

A PRIVATE ISLAND PARADISE

Guests visiting Maldivian-owned Milaidhoo between September and November 2020 will enjoy the advantage of having an extra portion of paradise to themselves because the island resort will be operating at a reduced capacity to ensure social distancing and the utmost privacy. Those wishing for a truly secluded stay can opt for in-villa dining in the luxury of their spacious pool villa at no extra cost

Each of the thatched-roof villas opens up 180 degrees, creating spacious outdoor living, features a beautiful infinity pool and is serviced by a designated Island Host. Ahead of the reopening, thorough cleaning protocols have been implemented to ensure health, safety and peace of mind for guests. Special care begins at the airport where Milaidhoo staff sanitize luggage trolleys and luggage for guests and handle seaplane check-in.

SEA-VIEW DINING & SUPPER UNDER THE STARS

Guests staying on Half Board or Milaidhoo Gourmet Plan are entitled to a special beach dinner every fourth night of their stay. At a lantern-lit dining table set up in the privacy of one of Milaidhoo’s white-sand powder-soft beaches, a butler will serve a selected four-course menu as guests listen to the gentle waves lapping the shore under an array of twinkling stars.

Milaidhoo used the period of closure to prepare the island ready for the return of guests, with the result that the holiday experience is now better than ever. The ever-popular Ocean Restaurant has received a fresh new look. Situated on a sandy shore, the restaurant, renowned for its breath-taking ocean views, specialises in epicurean international cuisine.

MANTA RAY MIGRATION

To celebrate the reopening coinciding with manta ray season, Milaidhoo is offering guests a complimentary speed boat excursion to Hanifaru Bay, known as the biggest manta feeding station in the world. Guests are invited to see, swim and snorkel with the ocean’s gentle giants, who feed on nothing bigger than microscopic plankton. Excursions to Hanifaru Bay will be coordinated with the Hanifaru Bay park rangers, who are experts in ensuring guests enjoy the most rewarding sighting opportunities.

Additionally, Milaidhoo’s Ocean Story team will teach guests all about the fascinating creatures of the sea. For guests hoping to get even more up close and personal, the team at the Ocean Stories Aquatic Centre at Milaidhoo have identified several secret diving spots, outside the marine reserve, where divers can enjoy the most private and intimate manta ray experiences. For those who prefer to keep their feet dry, Milaidhoo invites guests to join a sunset dolphin cruise instead.

MILAIDHOO ISLAND MALDIVES

Milaidhoo Island Maldives is a pristine island paradise proudly rooted in local island traditions. The boutique luxury resort features 50 contemporary Maldivian style pool villas custom made and made for comfort designed by a local architect. Every guest is assigned an Island Host to help create meaningful experiences and cater to their every need. Activities include over-water spa treatments and sunrise yoga classes and snorkelling excursions to view the incredible house reef. Dining is a highlight with Milaidhoo being home to three world-class restaurants, including Ba’theli – a unique Maldivian restaurant. Reflecting its heritage, the restaurant is built in the shape of three traditional boats on pillars over the lagoon. Innovative and delicious menus are steeped in Maldivian tradition, with each dish inspired from favourites of the islands’ ancient Spice Route.

Milaidhoo is the authentic Maldives, a resort of reinvented luxury, where guests feel they belong experiencing barefoot informality within the natural and lush setting of this tropical island. As an adult-only resort, Milaidhoo is known for its romance and destination dining offerings – any dream can become a reality, from sunset dolphin cruises to sailing to a deserted sandbank for an exclusive beach picnic.

