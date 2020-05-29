MET issues yellow alert for Maldives

Maldives Meteorological Service (MET), on Saturday, issued a yellow alert for all atolls, as extreme South-Western monsoon weather conditions continue to be observed across the country.

The MET Office predicted torrential rain and thunderstorms for the Maldives, with average winds of 25 to 30 miles per hour and gusts of 55 miles per hour.

Forecasting severe effects, MET has issued multiple weather alerts for different regions of the country over the past few weeks.

This year, the South-Western monsoon has wrought property damage in various parts of the island nation.

Addu City Council revealed that a total of 646 residences in Addu were damaged due to heavy rainfall and flooding experienced on May 14.

In Male’, winds strong enough to knock over trees and generate choppy waters, caused a ship transporting agricultural produce from Haa Dhaalu Atoll’s Kulhudhuffushi to run aground on the capital city’s western shore.

According to Maldives’ indigenous ‘Nakaiy’ calendar, the current period ‘Miyaheli’, the fifth segment of the rainy ‘Hulhangu’ season, is characterized by extreme stormy weather, rough seas and strong winds.

