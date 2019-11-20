Member states do not object Maldives rejoining Commonwealth: SG

Secretary-General (SG) of the Commonwealth Patricia Scotland declared on Monday that no member states of the organisation have any objections over the Maldives being reintegrated into the Commonwealth.

In a letter addressed to President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, the Secretary-General confirmed that the representatives of the member states accepted the reports prepared by the two assessment teams that visited the archipelago, following their dissemination.

Moreover, the SG noted the Maldives has completed all the procedures required for the country’s reintegration into the organisation.

As the island nation crosses all the hurdles standing in the way following the request submitted to rejoin the Commonwealth on December 6, 2018, member states are advocating to expedite the process of Maldives regaining their Commonwealth seat.

Wonderful news, as we head into 2020, that it will be a decade that begins with the Commonwealth family a little larger! @tariqahmadbt @PJ_Parham @GarethBayleyFCO @PScotlandCSG https://t.co/44f3DBy2AH — Caron Rohsler (@caron_rohsler) December 24, 2019

British Ambassador to Maldives Caron Rohsler’s response to Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Shahid’s comment about the progress in Maldives’ reintegration into the Commonwealth. PHOTO: TWITTER

If the Maldives is reintegrated into the organisation within the first few months of 2020, the island nation will take part in the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting scheduled to be held in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, as a member state.

The Maldives withdrew from the Commonwealth on October 13, 2016, in former President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom’s administration after 34 years being part of the intergovernmental organization.

Yameen exited the organization claiming that it was meddling with the civil issues of the country and differentiating between other member states.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Google News