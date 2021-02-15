Meera Deosthale is having a ball of a time at Maldives

Meera Deosthale, who is known for shows such as Vidya and Udaan, has been breaking the net with her recent pictures. The actress is in the Maldives on a work trip with her mom and going by the pictures, it seems to be having the time of her life. “I am on a four-day trip. I had come to the Maldives for an event. My mom and I are here and we are having a lot of fun. There are 30 couples from India for this Valentine’s Day event,” she says.

Meera adds, “Besides work, this is also a fun trip for me. I love beaches and I love the atmosphere here. The water is so clear and this place is beautiful. There is only one section where we get access to the internet. It’s a detox for me too. I am not glued to my phone all day. I am having fun, watching the blue sky and the stars.”

