MCS authorize use of force as inmates obstruct search operation

Inspector of Maldives Correctional Services (MCS), Ahmed Mohamed, on Monday reveals that the use of force was authorized in an attempt to control inmates from obstructing jail officers from conducting a search operation.

According to MCS, inmates on remand for an investigation, dissatisfied over long periods of remand without investigation, and the failure of MCS to arrange access to medical treatment as they wished, started the riots at Maafushi Jail on Sunday.

As per the Inspector, during the confrontation, inmates also hurled food at the officers.

Commissioner of Prisons Abdulla Munaz, along with senior officials from MCS visited the jail on Sunday to see the conditions of inmates.

The statement further revealed that two police officers attended the jail today to investigate a confrontation between inmates.

Last week, rumours about unrest at Maafushi Jail where inmates were injured and taken for treatment circulated on social media.

However, MCS did not release a statement regarding the matter.

Commissioner of Prisons tweeted Saturday that inmates were harassing jail officers and that all necessary security measures will be taken to ensure the safety of the officers.

