MasterChef lands in the Maldives

Maldivian pubcaster PSM has ordered a local adaptation of hit culinary format MasterChef following a deal with Endemol Shine.

PSM has commissioned a 20-episode series due to premiere across primetime slots later this year. The deal sees the Maldives become the 63rd country to produce a local version of the popular format.

Ali Khalid, MD of PSM, said: “There is a tremendous array of culinary talent here in the Maldives and we are excited to see how these inspired, youthful, amateur chefs fare with the television audience. MasterChef is renowned for its excellent ratings and we are delighted to have this long-running global hit franchise on our network.”

2019 was the format’s most successful year to date, with 53 confirmed productions across 35 markets, and celebrated its 10th anniversary and 200th episode in the US.

Additionally, Endemol Shine has also acquired the international distribution rights to natural history docuseries Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty (working title) from Oxford Scientific Films and BBC America.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Google News