Masaba Gupta escapes to Maldives with rumoured boyfriend Satyadeep Misra, shares bikini-clad pictures

Masaba Gupta is one of the finest designers in the industry and has been lauded for both her designs and her performance in her first acting venture, Masaba Masaba. While a lot of celebrities have escaped to Maldives for a quick vacation, Masaba Gupta has joined the league but she is not alone. As per the reports, she has been accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend, Satyadeep Misra, who had portrayed the role of Masaba’s ex-husband on her namesake show.

Posing in a green monokini and a maroon coloured bikini with white prints, Masaba Gupta has yet again sent out a strong message for body positivity. The duo seems to be enjoying the beaches, sun, and clear waters a lot along with nice long spa days. Take a look at their pictures from the trip.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Bing News :