Marriott to Open its Hotels in Maldives from Oct 1

Marriott International resorts in the Maldives are poised to welcome guests again following the country’s announcement to reopen borders for international travel. The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, W Maldives, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, and JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa are set to re-open from 1 October 2020, while The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort will welcome guests starting 1 November 2020.

“Working hand-in-hand with the local authorities, we are delighted to announce the reopening of our five iconic resorts in the Maldives. The island-paradise remains as a beloved and inspiring destination for many, and with the reopening of our resorts, we look forward to bringing those dreams to life as travel gradually resumes,” said Rivero Delgado, Area Vice President, Singapore, Malaysia, Maldives, at Marriott International. “The wellbeing of our guests is of paramount importance and we have the highest standards of cleanliness as well as hygiene protocols in place to ensure peace of mind for first-time and returning travellers to the islands,” Delgado added.

Source URL: Google News