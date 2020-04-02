Marlon Abeyakoon Appointed GM of New Resort in Maldives

The Avani+ Fares resort in the Maldives has appointed Marlon Abeyakoon as General Manager.

Marlon has spent almost two decades in hospitality with multiple international hotel brands in UAE, UK, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Fiji.

Marlon started his career with One&Only in Dubai in 1999 before moving to the UK with glh Hotels and Hilton in 2013 as Hotel Manager of the DoubleTree London.

He moved to Sri Lanka in 2018 as General Manager of the Reethi Beach Resort before heading to Fiji as General Manager of the Sheraton Fiji Resort, his most recent position before joining the Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort.

Scheduled to debut in 2021, the 200-key Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort is located in Maldives’ Baa Atoll which is a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve that is home to unique species of marine, fauna, and flora.

