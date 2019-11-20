Man arrested for death threat against Judge Shujau Usman

A suspect has been arrested for issuing a death threat against the Chief Judge of High Court, Shujau Usman.

The suspect, identified as a 50-year-old Maldivian man, was arrested by the police this Saturday.

The crime had taken place while Judge Shujau Usman had been on vacation in K. Maafushi.

Sun has been informed the threat was issued by a man who came into a local café while Shujau Usman had been enjoying a coffee with a Maafushi magistrate. The man reportedly threatened to attack and kill the judge.

The incident had been reported to the police by both Judge Shujau Usman and the High Court.

