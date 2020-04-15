Maldivian in quarantine dies of non-virus complications

National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) revealed that a Maldivian who was placed under quarantine passed away on Wednesdays, due to health complications unrelated to COVID-19.

Speaking at the NEOC press conference, Dr Moosa Murad stated that the individual who tested negative for COVID-19 had passed away after being transferred to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital (IGMH) for medical treatment.

The deceased had been placed under quarantine for a standard period of 14-days after returning from India.

At present, Maldives reports no COVID-19 fatalities.

Maldives’ first confirmed case of COVID-19 within the capital city of Male’, was recorded on April 15, prompting the lockdown of the greater Male’ region for 24 hours. Authorities extended the measures for a 14-day period on April 17 after new cases surfaced.

There are currently 85 confirmed and 68 active cases of COVID-19 in the Maldives, with a total of 16 recoveries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. The novel coronavirus has infected over 2.5 million people and claimed over 178,548 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, more than 701,509 people have recovered.

