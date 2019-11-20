Maldivian critically injured in Thailand crash

A Maldivian is currently undergoing treatment for serious injuries sustained in an accident that took place in Thailand during the early hours of Tuesday.

The Maldives Embassy in Thailand confirmed that the accident took place en route to the hotel from the airport.

The injured Maldivian was taken to Ramathibodi Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand for treatment.

Officials of MDVinThailand are assisting the family of a Maldivian national who has been critically injured following a car accident in the early morning hours today, while on their way to the hotel from Suvarnabhumi Airport, #Bangkok. — Maldives Embassy in Thailand (@MDVinThailand) December 24, 2019

Tweet by the Maldives Embassy in Thailand on the injured individual. PHOTO: TWITTER

The Ambassador of Maldives to Thailand, Mohamed Jinah, revealed to local media Mihaaru that the 44-year-old is currently undergoing surgery for head and spinal injuries. According to health professionals, the victim will require additional surgery.

“His condition is serious, however, the embassy is providing assistance”, assured Jinah.

The individual hails from Hulhudhoo, Seenu Atoll, and was reportedly travelling in Bangkok accompanied by his brother and a colleague.

