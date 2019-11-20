Maldivian citizen found dead in Malaysia

A Maldivian citizen has been found dead in Malaysia.

The Foreign Ministry confirmed reports of the death on Tuesday and said it was looking into the case in collaboration with the Maldivian Embassy in Malaysia.

Sun has been informed the person found dead is a man called Sinan. No further details regarding his identity or the circumstances surrounding his death are available at this point.

Malaysia hosts a sizable population of Maldivian citizens and is a frequent destination for Maldivian citizens during the holidays.

