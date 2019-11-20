Maldivian begins scheduled flights to Addu City from Gaafu Atoll

The national airline, Maldivian has started scheduled flights to Addu City from Gaafu Alifu Atoll and Gaafu Dhaalu Atoll.

According to Maldivian, the flights are scheduled to operate between the two atolls six times a week.

They have also revealed that scheduled flights are also planned between Laamu Atoll and Addu City as well.

The flights to Addu City begun after the Economic Minister, Fayyaz Ismail, announced the flights on Thursday.

