Maldivian airlines fined Tk 2.38 lakh for bringing passengers without Covid-19 negative certificates

Authorities at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport has fined Maldivian Airlines Tk 2,38,000 for carrying passengers to Bangladesh without Covid-19 negative certificates.

The national flag carrier of Maldives carried 200 passengers to Dhaka on Thursday and almost none had Covid-19 negative certificates, Ahmed Zamil, the executive magistrate at the HSIA, told The Daily Star.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh in a circular on December 4 had announced that anyone wanting to come to Bangladesh from December 5 must have a Covid-19 negative certificate, obtained within 72 hours of their flight.

CAAB came up with the strict measure in a bid to contain the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The regulatory authority also asked all airlines operating to and from HSIA not to issue boarding passes to passengers if they do not have Covid-19 negative certificate.

Recently, the rate of incoming passengers without Covid-19 certificate has increased.

In November alone, more than 4,000 passengers arrived without a negative certificate.

The government, therefore, made it mandatory for incoming passengers to have Covid-19 negative reports.

Ahmed Zamil said of the 200 passengers, 82 Bangladeshi expatriate workers had certificates from Bureau of Manpower, Employer & Training.

“That’s why they were allowed to go home on condition of staying in quarantine for 14 days. The other 118 passengers were sent to institutional quarantine,” he added.

He said according to government rules, no one will be allowed to enter the country by air without a Covid-19 negative certificate.

Airport authorities had already verbally warned nine airlines, including Biman Bangladesh Airlines, for carrying passengers without having Covid-19 negative certificates.

The eight other airlines are Salam Air, Kuwait Airways, Saudi Arabian Airlines, Emirates, Air Asia, Air Arabia, Gulf Air and Turkish Airlines.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Google News