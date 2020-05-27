Maldives willing to do PCR tests in advance on Sri Lankans to be repatriated

Colombo (News 1st); The Foreign Ministry says the greatest vulnerability in terms of repatriation was in the Maldives, particularly in Greater Male where a red alert has been declared by the Maldivian Government, which has explicitly requested foreign governments to evacuate their citizens.

Of approximately 7000 presently seeking repatriation from the Maldives, almost 2000 are in Greater Male.

The Foreign Ministry said on 14th May, 284 were repatriated and special approval had to be secured to evacuate a few medical emergency cases from outer Male.

The Foreign Ministry said Maldivian authorities expressed willingness for PCR tests to be done in advance on Sri Lankans to be repatriated, provided that PCR test kits and medical personnel from Sri Lanka would be made available to conduct these tests.

The Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment said four SLBFE training centres have been made available to the COVID Task Force for quarantine purposes in Haliella, Tangalle, Dambulla and Polonnaruwa.

