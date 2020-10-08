Maldives’ tuna fishers point to catch compliance results ahead of IOTC 2020

The Maldives Seafood Processors and Exporters Association (MSPEA) claims to have “shown the world how to run a tuna fishery”, it announced ahead of the upcoming November summit of the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission (IOTC).

After the IOTC’s scientific committee determined that yellowfin tuna catches in the Indian Ocean were well above sustainable levels in 2015, the Maldives has gone “way above compliance” to lower its catches.

Last year, the country reported a 7,737 metric ton catch reduction compared to 2015, equivalent to a 15% drop. This was five times the requirement set by the IOTC’s resolution 19/01, which set an interim plan for rebuilding the Indian Ocean’s yellowfin tuna stock.

In addition, the MSPEA notes that the Maldives’ skipjack fleet targeted more free-school fish versus those caught with floating fish aggregating devices; it revoked all permits for long-liners; and the handline fleet avoided juvenile fish, as per processor requirements.

As a result of these changes, the Maldives has lowered its carbon footprint significantly, as it turned its industry into a 100% artisanal, hand-line and pole-and-line-caught fishery, it said.

